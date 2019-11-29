Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 29th

Hello friends and happy Friday to you. For this day after Thanksgiving, we have already thawed out from near temperatures as some relatively warm moisture continues to move in from the south. We're dealing with fog in the area thanks to that fact, and visibility will get down to a quarter of a mile at times, so be cautious on the roads. Another system rolls past the Panhandles this afternoon to allow for a few thunderstorms as we heat up to the 40s and 50s, with breezy winds, so a jacket will come in handy today.

Tomorrow, that system moves to the northeast of us, allowing for even stronger winds that crank up to the 25 to 40 mph range, while the sky clears out and sunshine returns. High temperatures will be about the same as today.

Sunday and Monday bring much calmer weather as we get to the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and most of next week will be mild.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin