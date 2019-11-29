Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 29th
Top Stories
Thawing out with thundershowers
Thanksgiving Day at the Big Texan Steak Ranch
CDC provides guidance on how to code for possible vaping, e-cigarette-related injuries
Sharing too much thanks? Instagram, Facebook down for some users
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Thawing out with thundershowers
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Olympic champion Mo Farah to make track comeback in 10,000
Top Stories
Unai Emery fired as Arsenal manager after losing run
Top Stories
Michigan State helping Winston through grieving process
Mannion’s layup gives No. 14 Arizona 93-91 win vs Pepperdine
Saints beat Falcons to clinch 3rd straight NFC South title
Gee whiz: Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Get Your Holiday Glow with a Great Deal
Top Stories
What’s Cooking: Herb Crusted Green Chile & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops
Dallas Cowboys kick off red kettle campaign
Meaghan and Andy make Taco Bell Bisque
Meaghan and Andy talk Thanksgiving plans, travel, food
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 29th
News
Posted:
Nov 29, 2019 / 05:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2019 / 07:42 AM CST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Chadwick Boseman attends the “21 Bridges” New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Don Cheadle attends ACLU SoCal’s Annual Bill of Rights dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Howie Mandel arrives at “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Weather
Thawing out with thundershowers
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern
Near record-breaking venomous snake found in West Tennessee