Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 21st

(WTVO) — Beware, millennials! Thanks to the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, dismissing an over-40 co-worker with an “Ok, Boomer” insult could get you fired.

Millennials have taken to using the “Ok, Boomer” line to be dismissive of criticisms from the Baby Boomer generation (1946-1964), which has become “the rallying cry for millions of fed up kids,” according to journalist Taylor Lorenz.