Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 1st

Good Friday morning folks and welcome to November. We're starting off chilly but not too cold under a clear sky, and sunshine is something we'll have plenty of the next several days. Today's wind will shift to come in from the north with the next dry cold front and it will allow us to only warm up to the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. The wind will be stronger, at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 at times. This evening, temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s for football games, so make sure to dress appropriately.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s to the low 60s with milder winds.

We start to cool off a bit by the middle of next week, with the chance for some rain coming back.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin