Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 15th

Happy Friday folks! After yet another morning with lows somewhat below freezing, we'll look for another beautiful day with ample sunshine. Today's temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy winds.

Saturday continues the warming trend but the wind backs off a bit and clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front that comes in late that night. Sunday morning's winds crank up to the 20 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 40 but this front will be dry. The wind calms down considerably as the day continues and we'll heat up to near 60.

Next week brings around warmer than average highs once more.

Have a lovely weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin