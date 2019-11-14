Skip to content
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 14th
News
Posted:
Nov 14, 2019 / 05:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 7, 2019 / 08:30 AM CST
EAST HAMPTON, NY – OCTOBER 06: Actor Cory Michael Smith attends the red carpet and Chairman’s Reception at Suna Residence during Hamptons International Film Festival 2018 – Day Three on October 6, 2018 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Josh Duhamel attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Warburton attends the 46th Annual Annie Awards at Royce Hall, UCLA on February 02, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 06: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives to visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market on November 6, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. The visit is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of London Farmers’ Market. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Weather
Cooler, but not terrible, weather
More Forecast
