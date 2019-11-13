Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 13th

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We're getting back to above average temperatures this afternoon, after a chilly, but not record-breaking, morning. The wind shifts to come from the north as the next cold front arrives but we'll heat up to the 60s, regardless, getting colder this evening.

Thursday, we'll only heat up to the upper 40s and low 50s with milder winds but then a warming trend takes over as we approach the weekend, bringing back the 60s and 70s.

A system moving through on Sunday help develop some brief rain showers as temperatures drop below average again.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin