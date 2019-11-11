Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 11th

Good Monday morning folks. For this Veterans Day, the weather turns cold and windy with another chance at light freezing precipitation. Temperatures are dropping to the 20s behind the front with wind chill values in the teens and single digits, so you'll want extra layers and cover your extremities. Also, bring in your pets, as it'll be way too cold for them as well. During your commute, we'll have a mix of drizzle and freezing drizzle hitting, which will be more of an issue on elevated surfaces, such as overpasses and bridges, so use extra caution and drive a bit slower if anything is falling on your drive. The wind will be howling at 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 50 at times this morning, and will only back off a bit in the afternoon. We will see some sunshine after 3 pm as the sky tries to clear out but day time highs only reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday morning continues the cool-down, allowing for lows in the teens and single digits, though the wind dies down considerably. We'll improve to the 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon with a bit of a breeze.

The rest of the week stays dry and mostly sunny with highs trading back and forth from the 50s to the 60s.

Stay warm and stay safe.

Meteorologist Chris Martin