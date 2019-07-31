Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 31

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: BJ Novak attends the Library Foundation of Los Angeles’ Young Literati’s 11th Annual Toast at City Market Social House on April 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: J.K Rowling attends the UK Premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss