Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 30th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW YORK, NY – MAY 09: Alton Brown attends the “John Wick: Chapter 3” world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the “Terminator: Dark Fate” panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Hilary Swank attends the LA Special Screening Of Netflix’s “I Am Mother” at ArcLight Hollywood on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)
  • SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Terry Crews at 2019 Comic-Con International – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Photo Call at Hilton Bayfront on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss