Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 29th
Top Stories
AirU provides indoor fun for the summer
Lane closures for the week of July 28
FC Amarillo Bombers wins first championship in league history
Community event helps prepare kids to go back to school
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
On a warming trend this week
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Trade talks heat up, Nats host 1st-place Braves
Top Stories
Muhammad breaks world record in 400 hurdles at nationals
Top Stories
Morikawa the latest college player to win on PGA Tour
Mets acquire Stroman from Blue Jays for 2 pitching prospects
Hamlin stamps himself a championship contender at Pocono
Scott Dixon races to 6th victory at Mid-Ohio
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Hottest Technology Startups
Top Stories
FC Amarillo Bombers Championship Game this Saturday
Top Stories
Chill Out with the Animals
Innovations in Electric Mobility
Protect Your Personal Info While Traveling
Summer BBQ Tips
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 29th
News
Posted:
Jul 29, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2019 / 08:13 AM CDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Josh Radnor attends the “If Beale Street Could Talk” U.S. premiere during the 56th New York Film Festival at The Apollo Theater on October 09, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 31: Singer-songwriter Martina McBride speaks during the Musicians On Call 20th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration Presented by Pepsi at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Musicians On Call)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Tim Gunn attends the ‘American Style’ New Series World Premiere during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Wil Wheaton attends the series finale party for CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Weather
On a warming trend this week
More Forecast
Don't Miss
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant