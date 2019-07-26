Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 26
Top Stories
12th Annual Tip A Cop at Texas Roadhouse
FC Amarillo Bombers prepare for their championship game
Congress cracking down on robocalls with ‘Stopping Bad Robocalls Act’
It’s Miracle Treat Day
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
More clouds, still hot
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Top-ranked Park shoots 66 for clubhouse lead at Evian
Top Stories
US teen Regan Smith sets world record in women’s 200 back
Top Stories
Caeleb Dressel breaks Phelps’ world record in 100 butterfly
Manuel wins 2nd straight world title in women’s 100 free
Canada’s Maggie MacNeil storms onto world swim stage
Villar homers in 16th, OF saves Orioles’ 10-8 win over Halos
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Hello to The Wiggles
Top Stories
“Hey Amarillo” profiles Keely Brown
Top Stories
A Bronzed Summer Look
Goodbye to Park Road 5 Pale Ale
Heart-Healthy Lifestyle Changes
Olive Garden’s Zoodles Primavera
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 26
News
Posted:
Jul 26, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2019 / 07:50 AM CDT
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Jason Statham attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Actress Kate Beckinsale celebrates DuJour Magazine spring issue cover at PHD Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on February 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 15: Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones attends The Rolling Stones celebrate the North American debut of Exhibitionism at Industria in the West Village on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Sandra Bullock speaks onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Weather
More clouds, still hot
More Forecast
Don't Miss
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant