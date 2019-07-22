TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 22

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.