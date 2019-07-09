TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 16 News Posted: Jul 9, 2019 / 07:42 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 9, 2019 / 07:42 AM CDT WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Corey Feldman arrives at Famous’ Post-Show Talkback Panel – The Truth Is Exposed, Now What? at The 11:11 on June 09, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Famous by The 11:11 Experience)PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 18: Actress Jayma Mays of the television show ‘Trial and Error’ speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 18, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Phoebe Cates attends the premiere of “Trade” at the United Nations on September 19, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Will Ferrell attends the LA Special Screening Of Annapurna Pictures’ “Booksmart” at Ace Hotel on May 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)