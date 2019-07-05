Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: July 12 News Posted: Jul 5, 2019 / 07:23 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 5, 2019 / 07:23 AM CDT HOLLYWOOD – JANUARY 17: Actor Erik Per Sullivan attends the Fox Winter TCA Party at Citizen Smith on January 17, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Michelle Rodriguez attends the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood After Party at JW Marriott on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: Actor Richard Simmons attends “Swim for Relief” Benefiting Hurricane Sandy Recovery – Day 2 at Herald Square on October 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Topher Grace attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Breakthrough” at Westwood Regency Theater on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)