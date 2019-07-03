TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 10 News Posted: Jul 3, 2019 / 08:59 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 3, 2019 / 08:59 AM CDT LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Antonio Brown arrives at the 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)NEW YORK, NY – MAY 11: Jessica Simpson attends The 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards at The Pierre Hotel on May 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Phyllis Smith arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “The OA Part II” at LACMA on March 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)