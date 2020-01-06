Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: January 6th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Monday morning folks.

We're waking up to a clear sky and temperatures close to average. The sky remains pretty clear after sunrise as another dry cold front moves through, cranking up the winds by noon, at 15 to 30 mph. Daytime highs will be close to what we had yesterday, just down a few degrees.

More sunshine is on the way tomorrow, but the winds will come from the southwest instead, allowing us to heat up to around 60.

The strongest winds this week come on Wednesday as the next dry system passes overhead, though more clouds move across the High Plains with highs in the 60s again.

A stronger cold front looks to hit by Friday, dropping us back to the 40s. Avoid outdoor burning this week as dry conditions continue.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin