Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: January 2nd

Good Thursday morning folks. Another cold front has arrived and we'll have clouds above all day long as breezy winds get chilly. Temperatures will only rise from the 30s to afternoon readings in the 40s and low 50s. There is still a slim chance for light rain or sprinkles, though a few spots to the west may see light snow mixed in, but regardless, there won't be much precipitation at all.

We'll see the sky clear out tomorrow, but highs end up about the same as today as the wind backs off a bit.

The weekend brings above average temperatures and pretty nice weather, at least until another blustery front comes in Sunday to put us back to the low 50s. Dry weather will continue into next week.

Have a great day and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin