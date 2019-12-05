Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 5th

Good Thursday morning. The sky has cleared out a bit after yesterday's blanket of clouds. From a chilly start, we'll have another brisk day ahead of us as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s, and then this evening, an upper-level low will try to bring some rain. The best chance for precipitation looks to be over the northern half of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle, and the rain will be pretty light at that, ending before tomorrow morning.

The wind turns in from the north tonight and we'll drop to around freezing to start Friday off. Tomorrow afternoon will be chilly as temperatures only reach the 40s and low 50s but the wind will be much calmer.

Warmer weather comes back for the weekend as we close in on the 70s, but the wind gets stronger once more.

The next cool-off comes Monday with blustery winds and highs in the 50s.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin