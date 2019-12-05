Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 5th
Sunshine before another chance for rain
Officials confirm active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
Nothing says Christmas like Whataburger
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Sunshine before another chance for rain
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Brown scores 31 points in Celtics’ 112-93 victory over Heat
Top Stories
New dawn for boxing as Ruiz, Joshua set for Saudi rematch
Top Stories
Six rookie QBs have already earned wins this season
No. 6 Ohio State beats No. 7 North Carolina 74-49
Davis scores 26 points, Lakers rout Jazz 121-96
Stifling defense helps Purdue blow out No. 5 Virginia 69-40
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Nothing says Christmas like Whataburger
Top Stories
Brent’s Cafe: Cuban Sandwich
Amarillo Opera hosts Messiah Sing-IN
Bubba’s 33: Celebrate the End of Prohibition
Helpful holiday hacks
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 5th
News
Posted:
Dec 5, 2019 / 05:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2019 / 07:46 AM CST
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 07: Frankie Muniz attends the Disney ABC Television TCA Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD – JANUARY 29: Actress Kali Rocha attends the “Over Her Dead Body” film premiere at the Arclight Hollywood on January 29, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 03: Little Richard performs during the annual PBS “A Capitol Fourth” concert at the US Capitol on July 3, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Weather
Sunshine before another chance for rain
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Ancient preserved puppy found
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern