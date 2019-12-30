Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 30th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 19: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles watches action during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Eliza Dushku attends the ‘Mapplethorpe’ premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
  • PORTLAND, OR – OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter of their game at Moda Center on October 18, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 15th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss