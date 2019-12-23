Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 23rd

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It's cold enough for an extra layer but it's not too bad outdoors. Under high-level clouds, we'll look to warm up to the mid 60s by noon and temperatures top out in the upper 60s and low 70s again.

For Christmas Eve, we'll get almost as warm but with stronger winds, though clouds will still move overhead. The system coming through doesn't look to have enough moisture for anything more than sprinkles tomorrow night.

Christmas Day, we will see more sunshine but breezy and dry conditions. This week, it would be a good idea to avoid outdoor burning as the wildfire danger increases.

By Friday, another system moves our way to try to bring rain and potentially snow, but things can change between now and then so stay tuned.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin