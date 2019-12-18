Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 18th

Good Wednesday morning friends. We're waking up to another clear and cold start ahead of a nicer afternoon. Under abundant sunshine, we'll warm up to highs in the 50s with mild winds from the southwest.

Tomorrow, clouds move in overhead as the wind strengthens but we'll be about as warm as today.

Friday begins a more Fall-like warming trend that brings us highs in the 60s and 70s for the first weekend of Winter.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin