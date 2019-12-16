Skip to content
Lori Loughlin lawyers say government 'appears to be concealing' evidence
Christmas miracle: Teen gets new heart, kidney at Children's Hospital in Ohio
Chuy Bravo, sidekick of Chelsea Handler, dies suddenly at 63
James 'Radio' Kennedy dies at 73
Dad's cancer battle shapes health care policy for Texas candidate for Senate
Winter weather is back
The substituted substitute: Kean humiliated by cruel call
US goalkeeper Zack Steffen follows in Tim Howard's footsteps
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
NFL ICYMI: All ends well for Cowboys after flip over toss
Allen's fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills
Mavs star Doncic won't play at Bucks because of ankle injury
December Gift Guide
Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Cold Brew Coffee Negroni
Parent's guide to video games for the holidays
Up 4 Adoption: Jethro
Holiday Entertaining Tips
Yarbrough Public Schools
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 16th
Posted:
Dec 16, 2019 / 05:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2019 / 08:06 AM CST
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 18: Actor Theo James arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s “Divergent” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on March 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Benjamin Bratt attends the “The Infiltrator” New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Stephan James attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Actress Krysten Ritter attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards )
Winter weather is back
Disney-inspired Christmas lights display in Far East El Paso goes viral
Ancient preserved puppy found
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire