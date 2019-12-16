Closings and Delays
Yarbrough Public Schools

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 16th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 18: Actor Theo James arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s “Divergent” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on March 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Benjamin Bratt attends the “The Infiltrator” New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Stephan James attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Actress Krysten Ritter attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards )

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss