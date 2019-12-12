Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 12th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: TV host Bob Barker attends The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce & The Hollywood Sign Trust’s 90th Celebration of the Hollywood Sign at Drai’s Hollywood on September 19, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Jennifer Connelly attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Mädchen Amick attend the “I Am The Night” New York Premiere at Metrograph on January 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Mayim Bialik attends the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on May 30, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss