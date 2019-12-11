Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 11th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A federal judge in El Paso has issued a "permanent" injunction against the Trump administration, barring them from using Department of Defense funds to build a border barrier.

The judgment was issued by U.S. District Judge David Briones on Tuesday, according to court documents. It is part of the ongoing lawsuit in which El Paso County and the Border Network for Human Rights are suing President Donald Trump, in his official capacity.