Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 9th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Anna Kendrick attends Porter’s Incredible Women Gala 2018 at Ebell of Los Angeles on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders attends a special screening of Netflix’s “Coach Snoop: Season 1” at Saint Anthony Main Theatre on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Netflix)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss