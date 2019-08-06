Breaking News
President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 6th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • 391835 12: A vintage photo of comedian Lucille Ball is part of an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “I Love Lucy” television sitcom July 13, 2001 at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, CA. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
  • BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Soleil Moon Frye attends the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 01, 2019 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball )
  • WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Ty Simpkins arrives at the LA Special Screening of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Tolkien” at the Regency Village Theatre on May 08, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images,)
  • WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Vera Farmiga arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s “Annabelle Comes Home” at Regency Village Theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss