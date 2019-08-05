Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 5th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Albert Tsai attends the 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios – Radford on June 16, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 20: Actor Jesse Williams attends HBO’s “Ballers” Season 3 Pop-Up Experience on July 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for HBO)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 22: Astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, testifies before the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee about human space flight on Capitol Hill September 22, 2011 in Washington, DC. Last week NASA unveiled their new heavy-lift rocket system that will put humans into space with a command capsule that is already under development. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Olivia Holt attends the 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios – Radford on June 16, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss