Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 28th

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with three courts of first degree murder in Pittsylvania County after the deaths of two women and a child.

Police first received a 911 call at 8 a.m. reporting that a person had been shot at 1949 Keeling Drive in Pittsylvania County. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead in the driveway of the home. After entering the residence, police discovered the bodies of a second woman and a child. The victims have not been named pending notification of next of kin.