Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Naked man charged in triple murder in Pittsylvania County
TN restaurant employees caught on camera washing supplies in lake
Reports: Rays pitching prospect’s wife and child murdered by brother-in-law
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 28th
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Another cool day ahead
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Indians minus Ramírez, Paxton-Sheffield
Top Stories
Molina 2 HRs, Cardinals top Brewers 6-3 for 6th straight win
Top Stories
Osaka’s body language tells story of her shaky US Open start
Hoskins muffs easy catch in 9th, Phils fall to Pirates 5-4
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge 3rd-fastest to hit 100 HRs
Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Special Culinary Contests at the Tri-State Fair
Top Stories
Understanding “Payment of Insurance Deductible” Law
Top Stories
Making a Difference Through Big Brothers Big Sisters
Growing the STEM Workforce
Fitness with Ralph: Ropes Circuit
Hope Springs Gourmet Crackers with Supreme Baked Potato Dip & Bacon Wrapped Chicken Strips
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 28th
News
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2019 / 07:54 AM CDT
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Jack Black speaks onstage during FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 05: Jake Owen performs onstage at ACM: Stories, Songs & Stars: A Songwriter’s Event Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives on April 05, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM)
NEW YORK, NY MAY 13: Jason Priestley attends the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 30: Contestant Tape Face attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show at The Dolby Theatre on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Weather
Another cool day ahead
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Newlyweds share first dance with dog
Watch: Rattlesnake approaches boat at Elephant Butte Lake in New Mexico
Wizard of Oz newborns
Get paid to tailgate at football games
VIRAL: Service dogs watch live musical for training
Senior photos honor dad killed in Afghanistan
New bicycle speed world record set