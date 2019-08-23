Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 23

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— A Honduran woman drowned and her 3-year-old son is missing after they tried crossing the Rio Grande, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station continue searching for the child, who disappeared about 1:30 a.m. Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas. Agents said the mother and child were with a group of 12 people who attempted to cross the river near a port of entry.