Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 23
CBP: Mother drowns crossing Rio Grande, 3-year-old son missing
‘Because I care.’ Lubbock teacher’s success with mental health check-ins
Texas Safety Commission discusses gun violence, social media monitoring and domestic terrorism
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Stormy Friday Night
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
France’s Macron, soccer stars unite against Amazon fires
Top Stories
Raiders edge Packers on 80-yard field in Winnipeg
Top Stories
Hernandez single in 9th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 3-2
Orioles set mark for HRs allowed in late-night loss to Rays
Dolphins’ Flores says he supports player protest movement
Syndergaard, Mets sweep Indians 2-0 for 5th win in row
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Coleman’s Fried Green Tomatoes
Top Stories
Andy & Meaghan Chat: August Blues, Annoying People and More
Top Stories
“Hey Amarillo” profiles Reagan Hales
Santa in the Summer Happening this Saturday
Rumble on the Range
Set Sail this Fall
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 23
News
Posted:
Aug 23, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2019 / 08:15 AM CDT
BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 14: Jeremy Lin #7 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CULVER CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 10: Kobe Bryant attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Weather
Stormy Friday Night
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Get paid to tailgate at football games
VIRAL: Service dogs watch live musical for training
Senior photos honor dad killed in Afghanistan
New bicycle speed world record set
Kindergarten sketch artists
Lightning strikes car windshield
Grandson plans to take his grandma to every national park