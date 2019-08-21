Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 21st

  • SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Bo Burnham accepts Best First Screenplay for “Eighth Grade” onstage during the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Hayden Panettiere arrives at a screening of Freestyle Releasing’s “Sharkwater Extinction” at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
  • THOUSAND OAKS, CA – JUNE 30: Singer Kenny Rogers performs onstage during his final world tour “The Gambler’s Last Deal” at the Civic Arts Plaza on June 30, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 13: Usain Bolt of Jamaica bids farewell after his last World Athletics Championships during day ten of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 13, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

