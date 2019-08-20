Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 20th

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) -- A criminal gang linked to drug-related killings in a rural Juarez suburb is now being investigated for trafficking Central and South American migrants.

On Monday, Juarez police arrested a man only identified as "Adrian" on bribery charges, after he allegedly offered two officers $100 and 500 pesos ($27) for releasing an Ecuadorian migrant they found wondering on a street, shirtless and disoriented. "Adrian" met the officers on a street in the San Isidro neighborhood of Juarez, near the Rio Grande, as they were questioning the Ecuadorian, police said.