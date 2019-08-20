Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 20th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: Television personality Al Roker attends “Burn This” Opening Night at Hudson Theatre on April 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Amy Adams attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss