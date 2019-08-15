Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 15th
AEDC releases mid-2019 economic report, shows continued growth
Clear the Shelters is this Saturday, Aug. 17
Amarillo woman dies in an off-highway-vehicle accident
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
A few more storms this week
Top Stories
El Niño has ended, according to CPC
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
NC historic marker to honor African American tennis club
Top Stories
Tokyo’s summer heat forces triathlon test to be shortened
Top Stories
UEFA postpones Champions League talks as clubs, leagues row
Atlanta United coach de Boer regrets choice of words
Pujols sets career hit mark for foreign-born players in win
Hittin’ season: Harper, Phils pound Cubs in Manuel’s return
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Andy & Meaghan Chat: Seasonal Treats, Drive-Thru Windows and More
Top Stories
Wedding Registry Must-Haves
Top Stories
Parenting Tips: 15 Apps Parents Should Watch For
Summer Entertaining with Grapes
Creating Homemade Treats for Dogs & Cats
The Drunken Oyster: Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 15th
News
Posted:
Aug 15, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2019 / 07:52 AM CDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Anthony Anderson attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Ben Affleck attends the “Triple Frontier” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Weather
A few more storms this week
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Lightning strikes car windshield
Grandson plans to take his grandma to every national park
Albuquerque man breaks window to save dog inside hot car
Military mom treats driver to breakfast because she can’t treat her son
Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone