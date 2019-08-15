Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: August 15th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation released its mid-year report last week, and while most of the numbers from the report are good for our economy here locally, a major red flag comes nationally today with what's called a yield curve inversion.

Today marked the first time since 2007 that 10-year bond yields fell below two-year yields, causing the inversion, which historically signals an approaching recession.