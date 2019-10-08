Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Dependable Plumbing is helping donate for Cancer Awareness
Top Stories
Spend a day with dinosaurs at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Dino Day
Today’s Celebrity Birthday: October 8th
A few warmer days ahead
Masked Men Kill Texas Clerk
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
A few warmer days ahead
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Latest: Chinese say people have expressed their opinion
Top Stories
NBA Commissioner says league will support freedom of speech
Top Stories
Streak stretches on: Twins take 16th straight playoff loss
Schmidt: Computer strike zone good, but check your hearing
Bullpens? More like blowpens as playoff relievers get rocked
Patrick Mahomes’ magic fizzles without mobility
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Leadership Corner: Personal Mission Statement
Top Stories
Fire Prevention Week: “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
Top Stories
Operate Like A Champion: Pediatric Dental Care at AOMS
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Italian Chicken and Roasted Cauliflower
Heart of the High Plains: Hands on Amarillo
The Smile Factor
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthday: October 8th
News
Posted:
Oct 8, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2019 / 08:36 AM CDT
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Matt Damon attends Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Nick Cannon attends the 3rd annual MBJAM19 presented by Michael B. Jordan and Lupus LA at Dave & Busters on July 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: Sigourney Weaver attends a photocall during the 13th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 24, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Weather
A few warmer days ahead
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Massive Python Captured
Recent rains cause storm shelter to float in White Deer
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other