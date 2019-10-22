Today’s Celebrity Birthday: October 22nd

Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We're starting out with frigid temperatures, down in the 20s and 30s but fairly mild winds. The afternoon is looking to be pretty close to average as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Enjoy today and tomorrow because temperatures sink like a rock Thursday, with blustery and cold winds and a chance at a wintry mix of rain and snow, with snow more likely for the northwestern Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma Panhandle. Most of the precipitation will be done by Thursday evening, after day time highs in the 30s and 40s and accumulations of snow look to be less than an inch. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast as things can change between now and then.

Friday brings back sunshine and highs in the 60s while this weekend looks warmer and dry.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin