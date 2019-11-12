Today’s Celebrity Birthday: November 19th

Hello folks and good Tuesday morning to you. The wind may have died down but the Arctic air is still in place. You'll step outside to wind chill values from the single digits down to several degrees below zero, so bundle up with extra layers, cover your extremities and the top of your head. Don't let your pets stay outdoors for very long. Let your faucets drip if your house isn't very well insulated. We'll slowly thaw out today under a sunny sky with temperatures eventually reaching the upper 40s and low 50s but that won't be until at least 3 pm, with a breeze from the southwest.

Thankfully, Wednesday won't start so cold, just somewhat below freezing, and then the 60s and low 70s come around again for the afternoon. Another cool-down is in store for Thursday, but a dry one, and we'll only drop to highs in the 50s before warmer weather ramps up going into the weekend.

Keep warm and have a great day.

Meteorologist Chris Martin