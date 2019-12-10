Today’s Celebrity Birthday: December 10th

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected Tuesday morning.

Top Democrats, including House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. You can watch the announcement live in the player above and join JB Biunno for a discussion afterward.