AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is National Missing Persons Day.

The Amarillo Police Department said they average around five missing person cases a year. As of this morning, APD has five missing person cases and five open runaway cases.

APD said a missing person is classified as someone who did not leave on their own accord. If a juvenile, ages 14 through 17, leaves on their own then they are classified as a runaway. However, if a juvenile under the age of 13 is missing they are investigated as a missing person.

“Of those average of five people we see missing every year, most of them are located. Some of them are not good situations and others are found and returned to their family,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton.

One of APD’s oldest and most famous cases is that of nine-year-old Dorien Thomas. In October of 1998, Thomas disappeared while riding his bike in north Amarillo. His case is still ongoing.

APD said any person who may have disappeared and they have a medical condition that would make their absence life-threatening is automatically assigned as a missing person.

Although cases like these are considered of the utmost importance, police told us they take every missing person case seriously.

If you have any information on Dorien Thomas or any missing person, call the police.

More from MyHighPlains.com: