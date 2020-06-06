Today is National Donut Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — National Donut Day was started by the Salvation Army in Chicago back in 1938.

It honors the group’s “Donut Lassies” who served treats and provided assistance to soldiers on the front lines.

We met up with the salvation army staff this morning. They made donuts from an original World War I recipe.

Staff delivered those donuts to places across the city.

