Yum! It’s national fudge day!

(CNN) — Make sure your next dentist appointment is set before getting your sweet tooth on to celebrate Tuesday.

It’s national fudge day!

You’ve seen the popular candy sold in stores at your favorite tourist trap and recipes to make it at home are everywhere.

But do you know the true difference between fudge and chocolate?

The answer is they are totally different!

Fudge is a confection made of milk, sugar and butter.

It is commonly also flavored with chocolate but it doesn’t have to be.

You can ditch chocolate entirely and make fudge with peanut butter, vanilla, coffee, maple syrup, or countless other ingredients.

And by the way, that hot fudge you get on your ice cream sundae?

Sorry. It’s not fudge at all.

You can tell because it does not solidify at room temperature.

