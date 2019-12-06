Young workers expect yearly promotions

Younger workers are the most likely to expect yearly promotions and least likely to think their companies dish out raises fairly.

(CNN) — Most people want upward mobility at work, but younger employees seem to be demanding it.

According to a new survey 49-percent of all workers 18 to 34 years old expect a pay raise or promotion every year. Only twelve percent of workers over 55 expect the same.

According to business research firm Clutch, younger workers are more likely to build their own careers through freelancing and they have to show continued growth to compete.

They are also influenced by the start-up culture where rapid growth is common.

Experts say millennials view a company’s advancement policies as a barometer for fairness.

They are also the most skeptical group when it comes to equal opportunities.

Just 17 percent of them say all employees at their companies have a fair chance to advance.

