You can stay the night in the Goodyear Blimp

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all college football fans you could spend the night in the Goodyear Blimp.

In honor of college football’s 150th anniversary, Goodyear is listing its iconic airship on AirBNB for the first time.

Starting October 15th, guests can request to book the blimp for a one-night stay.

Two lucky fans plus four friends will get the chance to hang out at the gondola’s home in Mogadore, Ohio.

You’ll get exclusive access to the Goodyear hanger, a football lounge, and tickets to the Michigan-Notre Dame game on October 26th.

Only three one-night stays will be available for purchase at the price of 150 dollars per night.