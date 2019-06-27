You can rent an Apollo 11 spaceship on Airbnb

A replica of the Apollo 11 spaceship is now available to rent on Airbnb. For just $60 a night, you can pretend you're an astronaut in outer space.

Do you dream of spending the night in space?

Good news. You might be able to thanks to Airbnb.

A replica of the Apollo 11 spaceship is available to rent on the site.

For about 60 dollars a night, you can step into a space capsule that looks just like the one that brought man to the moon.

Surrounded by lakes and mountains, the home is situated in the heart of New Zealand’s south island region.

It may be small, but it’s fully equipped with a bathroom, kitchen and bed.

There’s even a clear roof so you can stargaze at night and let your imagination transport you to outer space.