You can now hire an Instagram boyfriend for your next trip

(FOX NEWS) – Planning a trip to Rome? Don’t do it alone, hire an Instagram boyfriend to take quality photos of you in the eternal city.

If you’re seeking a local experience, and want the perfect photos. The Instagram boyfriend is the tour guide for you.

Rent Emanuele for a walking tour of his hometown stopping for photo opportunities and local bites along the way.

Say goodbye to selfies, blurry pictures, and bad lighting and spend two hours seeing rome as the romans do with photos taken by a trained social media professional.

Emanuele’s five- star “iInstagram boyfriend” services are listed on AirBNB starting at 90 dollars per person.