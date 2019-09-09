You can now adopt service dogs that failed government training

Take home a perfectly good pooch who was too nice to pass TSA training with this adoption program.

(FOX NEWS) – The federal government’s hoping dogs not making the grade as service animals can get a top grade from you.

The Transportation Safety Administration now has an adoption program for dogs which did not pass training programs at airports and other locations.

The TSA says the dogs are highly active, untrained and aren’t housebroken, but, they can be great additions as dogs for families and individuals.

Breeds available include labrador retrievers, german shepherds or belgian malinois dogs.

Future owners need a fenced-in yard, no intentions of moving for six month, and must be able to give proper care, exercise and vaccinations.

Ages of children at home will also be a consideration.