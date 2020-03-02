You can learn to help your garden thrive with “Gardening with the Masters” classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gardening with the Masters will be hosting classes to help you tame your Panhandle garden. Classes will be March 3rd through April 14th. For the one time cost of $20, you can attend 6 one-hour courses over a wide range of topics to help make you a better gardener.
Class topics include:
March 3 – Flower Gardening – annuals, perennials & containers – Barbara Harrington*
March 10 – Xeriscape Gardening – Neal Hinders
March 17 – Spring Break – no session this week
March 24 – Vegetables & Herbs – Ken & Geneva Chrostowski**
Tomatoes – Cindy Sewell*
March 31 – Gardening from Seeds – Tommy Mason & Melinda Gloe*
Efficient Irrigation – Roger Gloe*
April 7 – Landscape Design – Barbara Harrington*
April 14 – Shrubs & Ornamental Grasses – Andi Wardlaw*
*master gardeners
Classes are Tuesdays from 7 pm to 8:15 in the Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension Center Auditorium.
For more information, please call: Barbara Harrington at 806-674-0046 or Andi Wardlaw at 806-681-5416