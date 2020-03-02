You can learn to help your garden thrive with “Gardening with the Masters” classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gardening with the Masters will be hosting classes to help you tame your Panhandle garden. Classes will be March 3rd through April 14th. For the one time cost of $20, you can attend 6 one-hour courses over a wide range of topics to help make you a better gardener.

Class topics include:

March 3 – Flower Gardening – annuals, perennials & containers – Barbara Harrington*

March 10 – Xeriscape Gardening – Neal Hinders

March 17 – Spring Break – no session this week

March 24 – Vegetables & Herbs – Ken & Geneva Chrostowski**

Tomatoes – Cindy Sewell*

March 31 – Gardening from Seeds – Tommy Mason & Melinda Gloe*

Efficient Irrigation – Roger Gloe*

April 7 – Landscape Design – Barbara Harrington*

April 14 – Shrubs & Ornamental Grasses – Andi Wardlaw*

*master gardeners

Classes are Tuesdays from 7 pm to 8:15 in the Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension Center Auditorium.

For more information, please call: Barbara Harrington at 806-674-0046 or Andi Wardlaw at 806-681-5416