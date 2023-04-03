AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is teaming up with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee to promote entrepreneurship in our area. They will be hosting a three-part workshop series every first Tuesday of April, May, and June.

The first part will take place on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Alamo Community Center at 1502 S. Cleveland St. in Amarillo. They will be talking about how to start your new business, including filing a DBA, understanding how to collect sales tax, and how to market your business.

The workshops on May 2 and June 6 will be held at the WT Enterprise Center at 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo. RSVPs are not necessary for these events, and they are all free.

For more information, contact Makenzie Knipe at America’s SBDC at WTAMU at (806) 851-5151 or visit wtsbdc.com/elbarrio.

