WT Theatre is streaming their newest musical, ‘Monstersongs’

The West Texas A&M Theatre will be streaming their latest musical, Monstersongs throughout the Halloween weekend.

“MonsterSongs” is a rock musical by Rob Rokicki. A young girl (played by Signe Elder) wanders into the world of monsters. The monsters come together ritually to pass along their stories, and this time they’ll pass them along to a human child. You will also meet a cast of characters including a mummy, medusa, a troll, vampires, and more.

They will be streaming on demand from October 28th to November 1st, with a special screening for 11 pm on October 30th in the Branding Iron theatre on WT’s campus. Tickets are $10 for individual viewing and $20 for family viewing. You can also get an ASL-enhanced production during the same streaming window for the same price. Tickets for the live performance on October 30th are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. WT students, faculty, and staff with a Buffgold card get in free.