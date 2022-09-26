CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Theatre will be performing its new musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this week.

The show is about six quirky preteens who are battling it out to see who will take home the spelling bee trophy. They will sing songs that will illuminate their peculiarities, challenging home lives, and sometimes bizarre methods of correctly spelling the words.

The show will be at the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Syble B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 1 and 2 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for seniors and non-WT students. Any WT student, faculty or staff with a Buff Gold Card gets in free.