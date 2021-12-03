WT Storytellers are spreading holiday cheer this weekend

The WT Storytellers will be hosting a holiday event this weekend at the Creek House Honey Farm.

It is a family-friendly event from 3-4:30 pm on December 5th and will include holiday stories for people of all ages. The storytelling will be in the event room of Creek House Honey Farm, which is separated from the restaurant and store area, giving a safe environment for kids so the parents can enjoy other parts of the venue if they are interested.

This is all part of a much larger weekend full of other holiday events. You can learn more about them here.