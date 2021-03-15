WT Professor Emeritus to Read During Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Claudia Stuart is going to share her latest works as a featured poet in the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series.

The event is on March 17 at 7 p.m. You can sign up here if you’d like to see the event.

Stuart is reading selections from her 15th book “Poetry, Prose, and Penguins”.

