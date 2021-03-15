AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Claudia Stuart is going to share her latest works as a featured poet in the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series.
The event is on March 17 at 7 p.m. You can sign up here if you’d like to see the event.
Stuart is reading selections from her 15th book “Poetry, Prose, and Penguins”.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 relief checks already showing up in bank accounts; Buzz Lightyear makes his way home
- WT Professor Emeritus to Read During Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series
- Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
- Army reservist charged in Capitol riot had Hitler mustache, held Nazi views, coworkers say
- 10 days of your life back? See how much time Americans saved by not commuting last year